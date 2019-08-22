Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anthem were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 46.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.00. 27,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.13 and its 200-day moving average is $286.22.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.40.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,692. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.