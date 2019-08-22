Hexx Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges (HXX)

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Hexx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Hexx has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hexx has a total market cap of $780,906.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hexx alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,159.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.01908828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.28 or 0.03065828 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00727645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00817942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00074248 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00501009 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00131814 BTC.

Hexx Profile

Hexx (HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. Hexx’s official website is hexxcoin.net. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hexx Coin Trading

Hexx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hexx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hexx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.