High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.56

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as low as $2.33. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 9,800 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of High Arctic Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $116.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th.

About High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

