HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Insider Sells $1,252,747.99 in Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) insider Teresa South sold 32,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $1,252,747.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,379.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 9th, Teresa South sold 43,937 shares of HMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,690,256.39.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Teresa South sold 15,264 shares of HMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $582,168.96.

NASDAQ:HMSY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.34. The company had a trading volume of 620,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,338. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. HMS Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.25 million. HMS had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMSY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HMS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in HMS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 5.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the first quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 135,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

