Homrich & Berg Acquires 18,042 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 381.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 960,887 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68.

