Homrich & Berg Buys 1,224 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 125,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 155.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 39.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.94. 572,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,375. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $2,990,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,862 shares in the company, valued at $36,416,036.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Eves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $572,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,313.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,290 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

