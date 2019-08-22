Homrich & Berg Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.68. 3,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,714. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.92 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

