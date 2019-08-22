Homrich & Berg Has $747,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Homrich & Berg cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,832,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,987,352. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.