Homrich & Berg Purchases 2,436 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 39.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.77. 43,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

