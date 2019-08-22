Homrich & Berg Purchases Shares of 31,023 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 334.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Live Your Vision LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.26. 7,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $21.43.

