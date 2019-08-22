Homrich & Berg Sells 1,354 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Homrich & Berg lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

