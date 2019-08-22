Homrich & Berg Sells 4,140 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,344,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930,110 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $28.60. 769,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,939,730. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.