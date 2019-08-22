Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $1.11. Horizon North Logistics shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 148,308 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HNL shares. GMP Securities lowered Horizon North Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark reduced their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.75 to C$2.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.02.

Get Horizon North Logistics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $181.96 million and a P/E ratio of -32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Horizon North Logistics’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon North Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon North Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.