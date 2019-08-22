Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.227 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.