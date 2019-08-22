Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5-10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.54 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.71-1.85 EPS.

NYSE:HRL opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRL. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.90.

In related news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $598,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,984.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,503 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

