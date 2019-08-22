HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.18. HP also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.55-0.59 EPS.

HPQ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. 10,530,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,454,831. HP has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.74.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 20,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $410,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,106.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $316,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

