Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,682,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,418,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400,061 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,281,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,117,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,570 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In related news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Macquarie lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

