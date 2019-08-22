Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65, 19,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 457% from the average session volume of 3,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22.

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

About Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

