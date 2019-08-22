ICSGlobal Ltd (ASX:ICS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05

ICSGlobal Ltd (ASX:ICS) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

ICSGlobal has a 52-week low of A$0.83 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of A$1.23 ($0.87). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65.

ICSGlobal Company Profile

ICS Global Limited, an investment holding company, provides medical billing services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company offers medical billing and collection services to medical consultants and specialists. ICS Global Limited was founded in 1990 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

