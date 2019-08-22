IDEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,125.00 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. IDEX has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $14,125.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDEX has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00267974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.01327342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00096501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,647,745 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

