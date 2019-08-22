IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

Shares of PI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.89. 5,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,685. The firm has a market cap of $819.32 million, a PE ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 2.73. IMPINJ has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $308,053.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Brodersen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,257. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in IMPINJ by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 57,817 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.