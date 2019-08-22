InflationCoin (IFLT) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $33,145.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00901942 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004145 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001018 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000373 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

