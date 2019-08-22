Ingenia Communities Group (INA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

INA stock traded up A$0.15 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$3.75 ($2.66). 614,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,026. The company has a market capitalization of $886.41 million and a PE ratio of 26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88. Ingenia Communities Group has a twelve month low of A$2.78 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of A$3.74 ($2.65). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.17.

Get Ingenia Communities Group alerts:

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.