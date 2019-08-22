Ink Protocol Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $607,925.00 and $41,028.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,631,107 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network, COSS and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

