Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Major Shareholder Sells $15,216.64 in Stock

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) major shareholder Luzich Partners Llc sold 11,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $15,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,206,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luzich Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 4,645 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $5,899.15.

On Monday, August 19th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 5,046 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $6,408.42.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 12,245 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $15,796.05.

On Thursday, August 8th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 224 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $282.24.

On Monday, August 12th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 13,982 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $17,896.96.

On Friday, July 26th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 3,800 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $5,054.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 10,014 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $13,919.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Innodata Inc has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

