Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Purchases 9,027 Shares of Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $29,518.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 23,859 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $80,166.24.

On Friday, August 16th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 25,683 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $80,130.96.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 112 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $325.92.

On Monday, August 12th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 4,265 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $12,965.60.

On Friday, August 9th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 18,333 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,098.98.

On Monday, August 5th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 12,527 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $38,082.08.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 34,258 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $103,801.74.

On Friday, August 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,054 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $18,222.54.

On Monday, July 29th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 16,912 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $48,368.32.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 50,736 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $148,656.48.

BTN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.38. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,295. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.06% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.