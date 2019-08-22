Insider Buying: Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £119 in Stock

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Matt Barwell purchased 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £119 ($155.49).

Matt Barwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Friday, July 19th, Matt Barwell purchased 12 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, for a total transaction of £106.32 ($138.93).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 871 ($11.38) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 884.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 909. Britvic Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 971 ($12.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57.

BVIC has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 905 ($11.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Britvic to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 940.91 ($12.29).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.