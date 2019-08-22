Insider Buying: German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Buys $11,551.68 in Stock

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Zachary W. Bawel purchased 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $11,551.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $21,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zachary W. Bawel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Zachary W. Bawel purchased 47 shares of German American Bancorp. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387.44.

GABC stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.88. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 924,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 20.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered German American Bancorp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

