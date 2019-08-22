Insider Buying: Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) Director Purchases $45,900.00 in Stock

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) Director Kevin Stein acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,645.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OPTT stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. Ocean Power Technologies Inc has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $16.20.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,940.89% and a negative return on equity of 175.62%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

