Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,046.80.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.29 per share, with a total value of C$27,028.51.

On Friday, August 16th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,242.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$24,354.82.

On Thursday, July 11th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 17,450 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$136,633.50.

On Friday, June 28th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 2,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.14 per share, with a total value of C$18,723.61.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$33,424.86.

On Monday, June 24th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 2,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, with a total value of C$20,451.50.

On Thursday, June 20th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.40 per share, with a total value of C$41,988.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.31 per share, with a total value of C$41,537.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.22 per share, with a total value of C$32,887.20.

Total Energy Services stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,485. Total Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of C$5.85 and a 12-month high of C$12.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Total Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.