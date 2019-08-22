Insider Buying: Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Director Purchases $103,243.00 in Stock

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $147.04 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.97.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.78.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

