Insider Selling: AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $943,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ALRM stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.63. 6,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,150. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 98.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Raymond James set a $77.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after buying an additional 165,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.