Insider Selling: Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) Director Sells 2,149 Shares of Stock

Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) Director Michael G. Ansay sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $118,452.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BFC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.59. 7,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73. Bank First National Corporation has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $76.90.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.09 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Bank First National during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank First National by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank First National during the second quarter valued at $6,384,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Bank First National during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bank First National during the second quarter valued at $18,784,000.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

