Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $50,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Mathers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, James Mathers sold 7,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $153,375.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $44,675.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $45,525.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $45,950.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $42,875.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00.

BLFS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. 133,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,165. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.86 million, a P/E ratio of 148.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 129.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 305,276 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 230.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 208,786 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 195,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

