Insider Selling: Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) SVP Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.32. 1,944,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,661. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.12. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,286,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,427,000 after buying an additional 566,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750,534 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

