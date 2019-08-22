Insider Selling: Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) EVP Sells 10,297 Shares of Stock

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $342,890.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 85,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $213.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian grew its position in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 27.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Duke Realty by 48.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Duke Realty by 18.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

