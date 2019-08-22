Insider Selling: Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.24, for a total value of $110,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EQIX traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $554.14. The stock had a trading volume of 59,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $557.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.93 and a 200 day moving average of $476.01. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,531,000 after buying an additional 65,128 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,428.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $542.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.21.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

