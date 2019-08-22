Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Insider Sells $763,342.48 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $763,342.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,755.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $74.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.96 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

