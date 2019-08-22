Insider Selling: PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $54,356.64 in Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $54,356.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $107.44.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $322.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.44%. PTC’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup set a $89.00 price target on shares of PTC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 17,775.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.