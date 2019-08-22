Insider Selling: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $470.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,137.55% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SYRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.