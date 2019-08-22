Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells 67,700 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 67,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.69, for a total value of C$2,416,213.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,003,779.36.

Shares of WPM stock traded down C$0.18 on Thursday, reaching C$35.95. The company had a trading volume of 230,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,854. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion and a PE ratio of -601.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.81. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of C$19.87 and a 12 month high of C$37.29.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$253.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. CSFB boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$35.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.79.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.