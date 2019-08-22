Insolar Price Tops $0.22 (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Insolar token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Liqui, Binance and OKex. Insolar has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insolar has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00266426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.01335961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00095559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKex, Binance, Okcoin Korea, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Coinrail, Bithumb and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.