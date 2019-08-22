Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXSG) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXSG) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.74 and last traded at $70.62, approximately 310 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.85.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXSG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 8.35% of Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

