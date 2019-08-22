Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) is Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PZA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.68. 986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,428. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84.

