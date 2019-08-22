Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3,262.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 6.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,239,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,806,000 after purchasing an additional 178,341 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 93,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 561,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 270,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

GSY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 148,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,315. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32.

