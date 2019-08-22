InvestFeed Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One InvestFeed token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. InvestFeed has a market cap of $117,127.00 and $2.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.01344746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096324 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000432 BTC.

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed. InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Gatecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

