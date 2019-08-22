Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY):

8/16/2019 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2019 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/5/2019 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are now modeling $2.35, up from our prior $2.32 estimate.””

8/2/2019 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at Wellington Shields from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating.

8/1/2019 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2019 – DENTSPLY SIRONA is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2019 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

7/6/2019 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.68 per share, with a total value of $536,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,631 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,272.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden acquired 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.31 per share, with a total value of $150,443.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,179.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,355,000 after acquiring an additional 185,780 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 103,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

