Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mosaic (MOS)

8/7/2019 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

8/7/2019 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/7/2019 – Mosaic was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

7/12/2019 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Mosaic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

NYSE:MOS remained flat at $$19.07 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,175,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,392. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 12,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at $455,353.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 207.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 169.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2,825.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

