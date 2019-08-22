Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Decreases Position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC cut its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,336 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Hanmi Financial worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 172.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 88,393 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of HAFC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

