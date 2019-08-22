Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $197,000 Stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 74,521 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $2,517,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.32. 8,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $127.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average is $98.54.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $637,558.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,177,151.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,689.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,331. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.